Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $115,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 745.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,407. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

