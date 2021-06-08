Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 298,166 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 298,166 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $91,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,073.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 92,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,243. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

