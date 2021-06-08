Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UGI were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 206,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

