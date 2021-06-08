Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 31,826 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

BEN opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

