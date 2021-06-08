Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market capitalization of $864,746.85 and approximately $19,043.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,771,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

