Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,859 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.