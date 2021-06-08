Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

ADAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:ADAG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17. Adagene has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $595.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

