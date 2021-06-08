Adams Wealth Management Purchases 255,085 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,085 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 44.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.34% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $96,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.39. 14,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

