Adams Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.07. 803,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,665,322. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

