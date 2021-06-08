AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.15

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00995014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.33 or 0.09655274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051441 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.