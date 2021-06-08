Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.20 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $79,584.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016188 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 466.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,599,212 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

