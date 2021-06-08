ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 329,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $21.46.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

