Advance Auto Parts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,293 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 987% compared to the typical daily volume of 579 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $193.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.19.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.37.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

