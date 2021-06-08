Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 242,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,542,881 shares of company stock worth $159,921,571. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.