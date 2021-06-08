Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 364.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.4% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. 348,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,718,297. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

