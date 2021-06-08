Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 438,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in STORE Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 452,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

