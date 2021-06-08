Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

