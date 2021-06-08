Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

JKHY opened at $156.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

