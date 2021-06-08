Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,789,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,400,000 after acquiring an additional 173,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,652,000 after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in Dover by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,377,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,833,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,919,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

