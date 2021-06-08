Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 96,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

MAA opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $166.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,860.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,671 shares of company stock worth $6,415,840. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

