Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

