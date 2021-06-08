ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

