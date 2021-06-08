Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after buying an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,864,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.85. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

