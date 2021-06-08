Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

