Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$85.29. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$85.20, with a volume of 643,800 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,305,954.55. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

