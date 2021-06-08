Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.26

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 3632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.01.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.