Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 15,044 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 401.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.17.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

