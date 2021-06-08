Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Black Knight by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. 6,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,293. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.38.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

