Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after acquiring an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,296. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.93. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

