Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after acquiring an additional 314,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after acquiring an additional 522,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Match Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,296. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.93. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.
In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
