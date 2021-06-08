Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 365.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 641,294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,500,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. 81,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.41.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.