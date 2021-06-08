Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.97. 10,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.60. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.73 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock worth $90,684,468. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.