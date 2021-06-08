Aion Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $84.61 million and $11.55 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

