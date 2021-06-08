Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $301.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

