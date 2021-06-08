Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $170.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.01. 7,103,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 974,221 shares of company stock worth $133,454,270. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

