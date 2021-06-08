Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €125.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €111.32 ($130.96) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €100.38. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

