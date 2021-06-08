Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,270,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,734.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,022 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.18.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.