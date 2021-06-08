Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Position Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,474 shares of company stock valued at $11,432,177. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.99. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

