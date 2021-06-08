Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,733. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Shares of ALK opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

