Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.91.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,224 shares of company stock worth $7,463,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.