Albemarle Co. (ALB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE ALB opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,547. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

