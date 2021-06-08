Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week High at $189.83

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $189.83 and last traded at $189.75, with a volume of 1311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

