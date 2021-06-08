Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.55

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.55 and last traded at C$18.99, with a volume of 648346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.97.

Several brokerages have commented on AQN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$687.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.810435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

