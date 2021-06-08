Alien Worlds (TLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.81 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $120.54 million and $21.81 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00256593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00229259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.30 or 0.01135257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,576.95 or 1.00050641 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

