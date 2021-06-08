Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Sells $57,946.92 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $2,435,600.00.

Allakos stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.92. Allakos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

