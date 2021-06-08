Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,620. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $99.27 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

