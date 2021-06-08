Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WD opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,451. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

