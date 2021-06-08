Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.61 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,582.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,122 shares of company stock worth $1,027,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.