Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 61,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 172,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.61. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.