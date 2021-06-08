Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,055 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,581 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.43% of Zumiez worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 220,028 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2,553.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $121,976.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,546. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

