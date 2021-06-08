Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 150 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of ExlService worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $522,197.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

